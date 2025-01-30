Four from Karnataka confirmed dead in stampede

Bengaluru: Four persons from Karnataka, including a mother and daughter are confirmed dead in the tragic incident of stampede in which 30 persons lost lives at Prayagraj while attending Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday. All four deceased persons hailed from Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as Megha Deepak Hattavarth (24), her mother Jyothi Deepak Hattavarth (44), Arun Korpade (61) and Mahadev Hanmanth Bavanur (48).

The Belagavi District Commissioner Mohammad Roshan while confirming the reports said that the sudden loss of their lives has caused immense grief to their families and they are now seeking the support of the district administration to bring back the mortal remains of their loved ones for the last rites to be performed in their native places.

He said that Shruthi N.S., Additional Superintendent of Police, Belagavi and Harsha Shetty, Special Deputy Commissioner, Belagavi have been appointed as nodal officers for the repatriation of mortal remains of four residents of Belagavi district from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh immediately.

The mortal remains of the deceased including three women will be airlifted from Varanasi to Belagavi, he stated. Sources said that after the stampede, the victims were rushed to a private hospital in Prayagraj and they succumbed at the hospital. They had gone to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela through a private travel agency as part of a 13-member team from Karnataka’s Belagavi.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, R. Ashoka said that the news of the tragic stampede has been deeply saddening. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. I urge the state government to coordinate with the local administration there to facilitate the transportation of the deceased back to Karnataka and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured,” he stated.

He also told Kannadigas to follow the instructions issued from time to time by the local administration, police personnel, and event organisers. “Do not pay attention to rumours or unverified information. Stay close to your group of friends or family members while travelling. If you have young children or elderly companions with you, ensure they receive special attention and care,” Ashoka appealed.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government and local administration have put in place all necessary arrangements to allow every devotee to perform the sacred bath. “Therefore, there is no need for haste or panic. Take part in the holy ritual calmly and return home safely,” Ashoka stated.