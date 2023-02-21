Freedom Park lacks basic infrastructure for protesters

Bengaluru: Daily protests continue to take place at Freedom Park, one of the most important places in Bengaluru. However, there is no minimum infrastructure system required by the protestors. Freedom Park has a total land area of 22 acres, out of which 2 acres are allowed for protests. Seven to ten protests are held every day.

About 10,000 to 12,000 fighters participate in the protests. However, they do not have the necessary drinking water and toilets, they defecate everywhere, and the Freedom Park, which is the field of the fighters, is full of chaos.

Due to the High Court's order that any kind of protests should be held only in Freedom Park, thousands of people from various organisations stage protests daily. However, there are only ten toilets, of which 5 are for men and 5 are for women. Sometimes more than 20,000 women participate in the protests.

Anganwadi workers have been holding an indefinite protest demanding the fulfillment of their demands, where more than 15,000 women participated every day. As 5 toilets are not enough for so many people, they are using other places to defecate. Due to this, there is a bad smell around Freedom Park. Not only the problem of drinking water and toilets, but also the problem of electricity.

Not only around Bangalore, people from across the state come to protest. Some dharnas are indefinite and stay overnight in Freedom Park. There is a situation where there is no proper electricity facility and it is in darkness. Due to all these reasons women taking part in the protest do not have proper security.

Protesters do not have proper drinking water facilities, they buy water bottles from shops. Later thd used plastic water bottles in thousands of numbers are thrown in the premises. In addition, a mound of different types of plastic waste such as the paper plates used for food, the plastic cover brought for the food parcel, etc. is dumped.

Speaking to media, BBMP Commissioner, Tushar Girinath said, "The authorities have already been informed about arranging a car parking area near Freedom Park and constructing a toilet there."