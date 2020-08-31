Funds utilistion key for education sector: Expert

Bengaluru: According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in 2019-2020, the unemployment rate among the graduates has risen steadily since mid-2017. In the academic year 2019-20, out of 27 lakh seats in engineering, only 13 lakh students took admission. In the second week of February, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) had put a bar on the set up of new engineering colleges till 2022.

A management expert and founder of a leading institution opined that the poor communication skills that grapple several graduates including the technical ones impede their productivity.

"With the focus on rote learning, which does away with the application-based approach, the academic credentials that students claim based on their marks sheets ring hollow in many cases. Inculcating communication skills and social interaction skills in students on a large scale needs work from the grassroots level.

Availability of qualified professionals to guide and handhold students at all levels will help them make informed career choices. Teaching as a profession also needs to be made worth the while for those with academic excellence," he suggested.

The management guru believes that it is more important to know how the money was utilised on the education sector rather than how much was allocated.

"I would always prefer lesser money utilised more effectively than vice-versa. Hence, I believe that the government should ensure that, in spite of the lower allocation, a much bigger sum would eventually, get effectively spent. If that is done, we are more steps closer to management the gap than a mere increase in allocation," he stated.

The management guru also gave a success mantra for being battle-ready that post-graduation should be a minimum goal as this would be the only way in which people can differentiate themselves from the huge numbers graduating every year.

"There would be many paths before a graduating student. While MBA is undoubtedly one of the best choices available, each path hamanagement s own merits and students would be wise to choose the path keeping their constraints and strengths in mind, instead of just following the crowd.

That said, the simple advantage of doing an MBA after an engineering degree is that it is one of the most in-demand combinations and will ensure a smooth passage towards a job of one's choice," he remarked.