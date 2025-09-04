Ganesh festival brings communal harmony to Hubballi, once a riot-hit city

Hubballi: Once scarred by riots and communal discord, Hubballi often referred to as the capital of North Karnataka—has now emerged as a beacon of unity, with this year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival bridging divides between Hindus and Muslims. For years, the city bore the stigma of violence that began with the Eidgah Maidan dispute, which deepened mistrust between communities. The attack on the Old Hubballi police station only worsened the rift. But this year, a new narrative is unfolding. The Ganesh festivities have become a platform for peace, signalling the beginning of reconciliation.

Hubballi, often called Chhota Mumbai for its vibrancy, has long paid a heavy price for communal tensions. The Eidgah dispute, followed by multiple flare-ups including the Old Hubballi riots, left the city divided. Families that once lived like brothers were pulled apart by suspicion and hostility.

But now, signs of healing are evident. The Ganesh festival has transformed into a moment of togetherness, where both Hindus and Muslims are stepping forward to celebrate side by side.

Since August 27, more than 900 Ganesh idols have been installed in public spaces across Hubballi-Dharwad, filling the streets with devotion and celebration. On Tuesday, the seven-day immersion ceremonies became a defining moment of harmony. When the Ghantikeri Oni Ganesh Mandali's immersion procession reached a mosque near Shahbazar, the mandali chose to play a qawwali song instead of traditional bhajans. The gesture instantly struck a chord—Hindus and Muslims joined hands, exchanged greetings, and rejoiced together. "This is the Hubballi we want to see," said an elderly resident, tears in his eyes.

In Shabari Nagar, Muslim families went a step further. They garlanded the Ganesh idol, offered respects, and distributed prasad to devotees. In many parts of the city, Muslim groups had set up food counters and helped in arrangements for the idols. These scenes stood in sharp contrast to the violence of recent years.

Even as communal harmony took centre stage, the creative side of Ganesh celebrations added to the festive mood. In Babasana Galli, the Gajanana Utsav Yuvaka Mandal has set up a state-of-the-art digital Ganesh tent, drawing crowds from across the region.

The tent, built at a cost of over ₹12 lakh, is equipped with multiple LED screens that showcase a three-minute cosmic show at night, depicting the wonders of the universe. The dazzling visuals have become a major attraction, turning the mandal into one of the city's most visited pandals this year. For the second consecutive year, Hubballi's Ganesh festival has passed peacefully, with communities joining hands instead of clashing. The scenes of Muslims honoring Ganesh idols and Hindus reciprocating with gestures of friendship are being seen as a strong message against divisive forces.

"This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have shown us that unity is possible if we choose harmony over hatred," said local community leader Mallappa Patil. "Hubballi has suffered enough. It's time we live like we did before—as one people." While the memories of riots still linger, the peaceful conduct of this year's Ganesh festivities has instilled fresh hope in the city. Authorities have also appreciated the role played by community leaders in ensuring peace. As Hubballi continues to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion and digital innovation, the real highlight remains the coming together of Hindus and Muslims a rare but powerful reminder that festivals can heal wounds, rebuild trust, and restore the city's lost harmony.