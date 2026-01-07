Another Hindu man killed near Dhaka

Dhaka: A 40-year-old Hindu man, Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was killed on Monday night in Narsingdi, near Dhaka, after being attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants, reported Bangladesh registered newspaper Weeklyblitz.

Residents and eyewitnesses claimed the attack occurred while Mani was operating his grocery shop at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash Upazila.

The assailants reportedly arrived suddenly and assaulted him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene. He sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to hospital, reported Local Media.

The incident marks the sixth reported killing of a Hindu individual in Bangladesh within the past 18 days.

According to local media, on 19 December, Mani wrote a Facebook post expressing concern about violence in the country, describing his birthplace as having become 'a valley of death'.

Police are investigating the incident.

This killing comes after the reported killing of another Hindu man on Monday in Jessore. An ice factory owner was shot dead in public in the Monirampur area of Jessore, reported Prothom Alo.

According to local media, Rana Pratap Bairagi, owned an ice manufacturing factory in Kapalia Bazar, Monirampur, and served as the acting editor of the newspaper Dainik BD Khobor published from Narail. Three assailants on a motorcycle, called him out from the ice factory, and took him to an alley and then shot him at close range in the head and fled. Rana Pratap died on the spot, reported Prothom Alo.

Monirampur police station's officer-in-charge (OC) Md Raziullah Khan told Prothom Alo that the body has been recovered was being sent for post mortem. The Police have not specified the motive behind the killing and an investigation is underway. Over the past weeks, there have been reports highlighting attacks and rising insecurity faced by minority groups.

Notably, a recent tragic incident drew national attention when Khokon Das, a Hindu man, succumbed to injuries after being set on fire on New Year's Eve. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, poured petrol on his body, and set him on fire. In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond beside the road.

Hearing his screams, residents rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee. Locals rescued Das and initially took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he received emergency treatment before being referred to Dhaka later that night as his condition deteriorated. He later succumbed to his injuries.