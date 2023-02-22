Girls In Karnataka Went To Supreme Court For Getting Permissiom To Give Exam In Headsacrf

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it would "take a call" to consider a request to let girls take exams in government schools in Karnataka while donning the hijab.



According to the Florida bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, girls wearing the hijab are not allowed to participate in the exams that are slated to start on March 9 due to the divided decision of the Supreme Court regarding the wearing of the headscarf prohibition.



Shadan Farasat, lawyer mentioned that they have a headscarf on are not permitted into the examimation cemtet if they are wearing a headscarf. The court may consider listing it on Monday or Friday based only on that narrow element. He said to the panel, which included Judge P S Narasimha, that some girls have transferred to private schools due to the ban on hijabs but still had to take their exams in public schools.

The high court's decision still controls the field despite the divided decision. The divided decision on October 13 of last year prevented the hijab controversy from being permanently resolved because both judges proposed bringing the case before a larger bench for consideration.

Meanwhile, the court had previously announced that it will take into consideration creating a three-judge bench to hear the matter involving the prohibition of wearing hijabs in Karnataka government schools.