Go First flight takes off without 50 passengers

Bengaluru: Over 50 passengers were allegedly left behind at Bengaluru airport after a Go First flight took off without them. Several flyers took to Twitter, calling out Go Air for leaving behind passengers on the tarmac.

The Go First flight G8116, from Bengaluru to Delhi, departed at 6:30 am on Monday. According to several social media users, the flight allegedly took off without 54 passengers, who were left behind on the bus. The passengers, who had their boarding passes and had checked-in their luggage, were allegedly left stranded at the tarmac.

Sharing a video that purportedly showed chaos at the Bengaluru airport, a social media user claimed, "Go First G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board. The flight took off with luggage and left 54 passengers at the airport. Serious security branch. Passengers are struggling."