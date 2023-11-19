Government is committed to the development of the Reddy community: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: Transport and Muzarai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the previous Congress government fulfilled many demands of the Reddy community and the present government is committed to the comprehensive development of the Reddy community.

Speaking at the "Preliminary meeting of Akhila Bharat Reddy Samavesh" to be held in February next year before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the Karnataka Reddy Jana Sangh premises in Koramangala, Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that earlier Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had approved the establishment of Vemana and Hemareddy Mallamma Jayanthi and research institutes. First Chief Minister KC Reddy's statue has been installed in Vidhana Soudha premises and 6 out of 8 major demands have been fulfilled. He said action will be taken to fulfill the remaining demands of the Reddy community in the national convention.

Vemanananda Swamiji said that everyone should cooperate for the success of the national level convention. This is a great opportunity to show the country the strength and potential of the Reddy community. It is time for our community to get more organized by establishing an All India Reddy Federation.

Karnataka Reddy Jana Sangh State President S Jayaram Reddy said that community leaders from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha have arrived for the meeting to prepare the drafts of the national convention, which is a good sign. His ultimate goal is to bring the Reddy race to the fore in all fields. He said that a national level conference is being organized for the same purpose.

V Venkatashiva Reddy, K N Krishna Reddy, General Secretary Prof P Sadasiva Reddy and others were present in the preliminary meeting.