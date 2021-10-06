Government Of Karnataka Has Issued Instructions For Dasara

In its instructions for commemorating the Dasara holiday in Mysuru, the Karnataka government set a maximum of 500 people for major Dasara events such as cultural programmes in front of Mysuru Palace and the famed Dasara parade.



CM Basavaraj Bommai. The number of individuals who can attend the cultural programmes in front of Mysuru Palace from October 7 to 15 is restricted to 500. P Ravikumar, the Chief Secretary, also signed an order banning such events that do not preserve social distance. According to the decree, the precautions were taken to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. On October 7, just 100 individuals will be allowed to attend the Dasara inauguration at Chamundi Hill, which will be attended by dignitaries such as S M Krishna and.

The order stated that organisers must give priority to musicians from Mysuru or other regions of the state. It also targeted people who were not wearing masks. According to the decree, any breach of the standards will result in legal action under the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

Meanwhile, 500 people are permitted in the galleries for the famous Jamboo Savari and Torch Light Parade on October 15. As per the regulation, the number of attendees at a venue for the upcoming Dasara events shall not exceed 400.