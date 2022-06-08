Govt considering developing Hosakote as satellite town: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The State government is mulling developing Hosakote as a satellite town, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

In his address after launching a slew of development projects in Hosakote Assembly constituency, the CM said Hosakote has immense potential for economic activities. Industrialisation, warehouses, drinking water, electricity and transportation facilities would be developed in the area. Extending metro or suburban rail, too, would be considered in the next phases.

The Ettinahoole project was conceived with an objective to address the drinking water needs of Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts in 2012. "It is our responsibility to complete the project. Funds have been released for land acquisition. Works would be expedited and water would be brought to the region at the earliest. The project envisages drawing 24 TMC of water and Hosakote, too, will get Ettinahole water," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also reminded that he has provided grants for development of YeleMallappa lake near Hosakote. Work has started on the project to fill 39 irrigation lakes in Anagondahobli. An additional grant of Rs 50 crore has been provided for the purpose, he said.

Hoskote is developing as a prominent city. About Rs 3,800 crore has been provided for development works in municipalities and town panchayats in the budget, funds have been provided for 8 railway projects, 8 ports are being developed, 5 lakh houses are being built, grants have been hiked for education and health sectors, Bommai said.

Hosakote is witnessing a healthy competition among the local people's representatives, Bommai noted, and said one should make good use of the opportunity given by the electorate to resolve their grievances and emerge as true leaders of the people.