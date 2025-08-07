Govt directs depts to appoint nodal officers to enforce Sexual Harassment Act

Bengaluru: In a significant move aimed at protecting women in the workplace, the Government of Karnataka has directed all departments and offices—both public and private—to strictly enforce the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The directive also includes compliance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines on workplace safety for women.

In a circular issued by Dr. Shamla Iqbal, Secretary of the Department of Women and Child Development, the government has ordered that every department and office appoint a nodal officer to oversee the implementation of the Act. These officers will be responsible for uploading all relevant information—including details of subordinate offices and Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs)—to the central She-Box portal, a digital grievance redressal platform for workplace harassment.

The directive emphasizes that all complaints received through the portal or directly must be addressed swiftly and with quality oversight. Departments have also been instructed to conduct regular review meetings to assess the status and effectiveness of the Act’s implementation across all subordinate offices and institutions.

The circular further mandates that offices which have not yet established Internal Complaints Committees must constitute them immediately.

Nodal officers are also required to frequently update compliance progress on the She-Box portal, ensuring transparency and accountability.

This initiative is seen as a strong step toward ensuring safe and inclusive working environments for women across Karnataka, reinforcing the state’s commitment to gender equality and workplace justice.