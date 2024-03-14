Govt, Games24x7 unveil promising startups

Bengaluru: Games24x7 has given a platform to seven emerging startups for the Pitch Day of its GameTech Accelerate program. Launched in December 2023 in partnership with the Government of Karnataka, this first-of-its-kind accelerator program aimed at empowering promising ventures by providing them with mentorship, industry exposure, and a platform to showcase their innovative ideas to potential investors.

Playda, Pixcell Play, PlayCKC, Brahman Studios, NoobStorm, Pro Shooter VR and Mantis Pro Gaming emerged as the standout contenders from a pool of over 200 applications, each representing diverse facets of the online gaming landscape. The extensive pool covered critical focus areas of digital gaming such as New Games (Real Money, Casual, Hyper Casual, Educational, Simulation, Strategy, and MMO); Real-Time Analytics, Telemetry & Personalization; Security and Anti-Cheating Measures; and Community and Social Integration.

The seven shortlisted startups, with their unique propositions, impressed the panel of experts with their forward-thinking business ideas, vision, and potential to make a significant impact on the gaming ecosystem.

Guided with mentorship from Games24x7, AWS and Lumikai experts, these shortlisted startups have refined their strategies and approaches, preparing to present their vision to a distinguished panel of investors, including Peak XV, Prime Venture Partners, Sony Innovation Fund, Chiratae Ventures, Peer Capital, Kae Capital and Krafton.

The Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge said, ‘India’s digital landscape is ever-evolving, and initiatives like the GameTech Accelerate program underscore Karnataka’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship in emerging sectors like online gaming.

The overwhelming participation witnessed in this program reflects the nation’s collective drive in embracing and propelling advancements within the digital realm.