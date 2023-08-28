Govt has completed century, work is visible to people: DCM

Bengaluru: “One hundred days of work of the government is visible to the eyes of the people of the state. Our government has implemented five guarantee schemes and is moving ahead to hit the century,” DCM DK Shivakumar said.

When asked by the media near the Sadashivnagar residence about the completion of 100 days to the state government, DCM Shivakumar said, “Under our government’s 100 Days Shakti Yojana, women are traveling by bus free of cost all over the state. Under the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, 1.10 crore house owners will get Rs 2,000 every month from August 30. Free rice is reaching 1.36 lakh people. Over 1.41 crore consumers are getting free electricity up to 200 units. In December, We will implement the scheme for unemployed youth.

This is the working of the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. Tell me, which government has implemented the guarantee scheme given by us, and which government has done so much within a hundred days of coming to power?, DCM said.

In response to a question regarding Minister Priyank Kharge’s visit, he said, “I have discussed with Priyank Kharge about our party manifesto and other issues. We will announce the date of the meeting regarding the NRI issue, construction of a free Wi-Fi zone in Bengaluru.”

In response to a question regarding the control of fake news, he said, “The Home Department and the IT Department will take necessary action to control those who spread fake news. Attempts are being made to create communal riots, trouble and damage honor through fake news. Therefore, necessary actions will be taken to control them.”