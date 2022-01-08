Govt not thinking of lockdown in Karnataka, says Health Minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: The state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said lockdown is not a solution to control the Covid pandemic. The government is not thinking in terms of complete lockdown in the state.



Speaking to media persons on Friday, Minister Sudhakar said, "We cannot prevent the increase in the number of Covid cases but it is possible to control the surge. We have experienced two waves earlier. So necessary measures will be taken to effectively tackle the third wave."

"We have achieved tremendous success in Covid vaccination campaign. Nearly 99 percent of the people have taken the first dose and 80 percent have completed their second dose also. Hence third wave will not be an issue", said Sudhakar.

"We will be holding a meeting with senior officials of BBMP, experts, chiefs of various departments of health and medical education, president of State Covid Advisory Committee and members. Decisions will be taken to provide uniform treatment methods, tests, counselling, monitoring, enough beds, sufficient stock of medicines, helpline apps, tele ICU and solutions to various issues," Dr Sudhakar said.

On Friday, Karnataka reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus taking the total count to 333 in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. In a tweet, Minister stated, "107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333."