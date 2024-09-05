Govt notifies dengue fever as ‘epidemic disease’

Bengaluru: The government has notified dengue fever as an epidemic disease. The government has also amended the regulations of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020.

“In exercise of power conferred by Section 3, of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, the Government of Karnataka hereby notifies Dengue fever, including severe forms of Dengue fever, as an epidemic disease, the state,” read a notification.

Following the amendment, the authorities across the state will now have the power to impose fines on violations. The provision was existing only in Bengaluru and Mangaluru civic agencies till now.

The government has also stipulated a fine of Rs 400 in urban and Rs 200 in rural areas in households -- both indoor and outdoor if mosquito breeding is found.

For commercial establishments, offices, schools, colleges, health care facilities, restaurants, hotels, eateries, lodges, resorts, homestays, amusement parks, malls, supermarkets, petty shops, tender coconut vendors, factories, industries, puncture repair shops, solid waste collection yards, plant nursery, cinema theatre, convention halls and any such structures of urban area Rs 1,000 is levied as fine and the fee amount of Rs 500 is fixed in rural areas.

For active construction sites, abandoned construction sites and vacant sites and open lands, if mosquito breeding is found, Rs 2,000 is imposed as a fine in urban areas and Rs 1,000 is imposed as fine in rural areas.

The competent authority or its authorised officer shall have power to levy and recover the penalty as specified in these regulations, the order states.

Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao stated, the main objective of the notification is that the people, until now have been told to initiate precautionary measures at their own level.

“Now, all Deputy Commissioners were given authority and also made as ‘competent authority’. They will initiate action on houses, places and establishments when the dengue guidelines are not followed by imposing fines. We are initiating action to contain dengue cases and the disease has come under control to a certain extent. Still, the rise and fall of numbers is reported daily,” Rao stated.

The rainy season is still there and penalising powers are given to authorities across the state, he stated. In case of repeated violations, 50 per cent or more fine is imposed, he added.

“Our officers can issue warnings. No one will swoop on people to impose fines. First they will warn, and if it is continued, they will impose a fine. The people need to cooperate if dengue cases need to be dealt with effectively.

“The cost of the treatment is lesser and free treatment is being given to the people. The rates for the lab testing are fixed by athe government. There is no crisis as such presently. Basically, the dengue fever is generated from the mosquitoes which thrive in breeding grounds. To address the basic concern the fine is levied,” he stated.