Govt offers 50 pc concession on traffic e-challans till Sept 12
Highlights
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday announced a one-time 50 per cent concession on penalties for pending cases recorded through the Police Department’s mobile e-challan system.
Mobile e-challans are digital traffic violation notices sent via SMS or email. According to a government order dated August 21, the concession will apply from August 23 to September 12.
