Govt plans to develop Bengaluru as international smart city: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The State government has long term plans of developing Bengaluru as an international smart city by developing Metro, suburban rail, good roads and satellite towns, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister in his address after laying the foundation stone for 'Masti Bhavan' here on Monday said the economy was being given a boost by developing Bengaluru as an international brand. Bengaluru is the pride of Karnataka and India. It's not just about buildings, it should develop in all spheres like good literature, libraries, sports and more. State government is committed to the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. The entire picture of Bengaluru would change with the implementation of various development works.

The proposed Bhavan would host all the activities related to Masti Venkatesha Iyengar whose literary legacy would be showcased to the next generations. He was not just the asset of Karnataka, "We want to make him an asset for the entire country," Bommai said.

Kannada literature has the distinction of bagging the highest Jnanpith awards in the country. The contribution of Kannada literature to mankind is immense, he said.

The State High Level Clearance Committee headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in its meeting on Monday cleared 10 projects with an estimated total investments of Rs11,513 crore and employment potential of 46,984 persons.

Addressing the officials at the meeting, Bommai said sub contract and contract periods should not be extended beyond limits. He instructed drafting of clear rules for the purpose.

The meeting witnessed discussion on lands allocated for various industries. The Chief Minister wanted to make provision for water usage in industries as energy and steel projects need huge quantities of water.

There are many industries which have not utlilised the lands allocated to them 10-20 years ago. We are facing a situation where we are not being able to allocate it to other industries, Bommai said and instructed the officials to submit a report in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that he would convene a separate meeting to look at the functioning of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board.

The projects which were cleared today would supplement the preparations which are on for the Global investors Meet to be held on November 2 and 3. The Chief Minister provided guidance on ways and means to provide land, water, power, infrastructure and various concessions for attracting investments. He also dwelt at length about various incentives and concessions to be incorporated in the New Industrial Policy-2025.

Major Industries minister Murugesh Nirani, Housing minister V Somanna, Higher Education minister CN Ashwathnarayan and senior officials were present.