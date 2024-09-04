Govt school closed for 5 days due to stagnant water

Bidar: The recent heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the premises of the Government higher Primary School in Sindbandagi village, Humnabad taluk, Bidar district, leaving more than 200 students stranded and unable to attend classes. The school, already grappling with a leaking building and other infrastructural issues, has now been forced to declare a five-day holiday as stagnant water has made the premises inaccessible.



The students, ranging from Class I to VII, are now facing severe disruptions in their education. The school building itself, which is riddled with cracks and prone to leaking, has become a cause of concern for both students and parents. The flooded premises have created a situation where children must navigate through standing water just to reach their classrooms. On several occasions, students have had to return home after falling into the water and soiling their clothes.

A parent voiced their frustration, saying, “How can our children continue their education if they can’t even reach the school? If the water remains until the end of the rainy season, it will be impossible for them to attend classes.”

Despite the dire situation, neither the local panchayat nor the education department has taken steps to address the water logging. This lack of action has fueled anger among parents, who fear that continued school closures due to rain will severely impact their children’s education.

The school, which has been plagued by a shortage of teachers, now faces an additional challenge as the current conditions are discouraging both students and educators.

Even though the number of enrolled students remains steady, the combination of leaking classrooms, waterlogged premises, and teacher shortages is making it increasingly difficult for the school to function effectively.

One concerned teacher remarked, “We’ve been dealing with leaking roofs and cracked walls for a while, but now the standing water has made it impossible to hold classes. The authorities need to act quickly, or our students’ education will suffer even more.” The problem extends beyond the school.

In Kanaji village of Bhalki taluk, the veterinary hospital is also facing severe issues due to continuous rain. The building is leaking, and water has accumulated in front of the hospital, making it difficult for veterinarians to treat the animals brought in by farmers.

This has added to the woes of the local farming community, who rely on the hospital for the health and well-being of their livestock.

Both parents and teachers in Sindbandagi are urging the authorities to take immediate action to drain the water from the school premises and repair the damaged infrastructure.

The community is calling for swift intervention to prevent further disruptions in the students’ education and to ensure the safety and well-being of both the children and the teaching staff. “Education is already suffering due to the lack of teachers. Now, with these additional challenges, we fear our children will fall behind,” said another parent, echoing the concerns of many in the village.