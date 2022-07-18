Govt taking up steps to reduce infant mortality rates, MMR: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is taking all possible efforts to reduce the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to single digit. Inaugurating a special Conference on Updates in Specialty Pediatrics (CUSP) organised by Rainbow Children's Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said, "We are committed to reduce the IMR in Karnataka. We are also taking up measures to reduce the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) as well. To address this problem, we have taken on implementing a unique programme. For the first time in the history of Karnataka, we have identified aspirational taluks for developing them on the following parameters; education, health, malnutrition, women and child health. By taking up various measures on war footing, we will be able to reduce IMR and MMR rates in the State. I request the support of pediatricians in this endeavour."

"We have increased the allocation for health and education in the State Budget. We are giving top priority to address the problem of malnutrition as well. We are providing nutritious food to children in Anganwadi and labour camps," Bommai said.

Include pre-birth in paediatrics

CM said that he was very happy to be part of the conference organised by Rainbow Children's Hospital. "While all the relationships are post-birth, the mother-baby relationship is the only one from pre-birth. If someone asks me to choose between mother and a God, I will always definitely choose mother. Mother's love is unconditional. I strongly feel that the role of paediatrics comes from conception itself. What happens during conception will have affect childhood as well as adulthood", CM said

Bommai praised Rainbow Children's Hospital's Dr Arvind Shenoi's (Clinical Director and head Neonatology and Paediatrics, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathalli) vision document where the doctor had mentioned birth deficiencies. "A deep genetic study is essential for understanding the child's growth. I request the paediatric council to include pre-birth in paediatrics", CM added.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Horticulture Mr Munirathna and CM's Political Secretary DN Jeevaraj were also present. In fact, it was a fruitful Sunday as top paediatricians brainstormed on various issues related to kids' health during the Conference on Updates in Specialty Pediatrics (CUSP) organised by Rainbow Children's Hospital.

The conference was preceded by workshops in neonatal ventilation, point of care ultrasound and neuro critical care in children which was well attended by more than 350 participants. With workshops in neonatal ventilation, Point of care ultrasound and neuro critical care along with hands-on training was provided to doctors. The conference also dealt with recent updates in Paediatric subspecialties so that paediatricians who are considered as important pillars of child health can diagnose and evaluate complex disorders in children confidently, said Nithyananda P (Vice-President, Rainbow Children's Hospital).

"Over the past decade, the field of paediatrics is on the cusp of transitioning into a sub-specialty led service. With numerous updates in these subspecialties, general paediatricians who are the pillars of child health often find themselves at crossroads while treating complex disorders. This conference provided clarity on the important updates that have changed paediatric practice recently. With multidisciplinary perspectives from national and international speakers, this conference added value to paediatric practice and ultimately served to improve child health", said Dr. Rakshay Shetty (Head, Paediatric Intensive care Services, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli)

Dr.Arvind Shenoi (Clinical Director and head Neonatology and Paediatrics, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathalli) said, "Neonatal medicine is advancing at a faster pace and it is important for all doctors to keep themselves updated with the newer concepts. For example, learning Lung protective ventilation will help in reducing chronic lung disease in premature babies. Exposure to newer equipment will help doctors to plan about upgrading their NICU."