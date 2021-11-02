Govt to provide houses in Chamarajanagar, Yadgir

Chamarajanagar: The district in charge minister V Somanna declared that houses will be provided to all house less poor in Chamarajanagara and Yadgir districts. Addressing the 66th Rajyotsava celebrations here on Monday he said that the State government constructed 2.5 lakh houses, distributed 7,000 Ashraya house sites and Rs 2300 crore to the beneficiaries who constructed houses.



He said the state government reserved 7,000 acres of land to distribute 2.3 lakh house sites to poor. He said border district Chamarajanagar has given its share to the language and said the district is cradle of language. The minister got a grand reception from police, forest , home guards and school students. Students of various schools presented cultural show. MLA C Puttaranga shetty, DC Dr M R Ravi and others were present.