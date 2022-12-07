Govt to spend Rs 240 crore for 1.8 km stretch

Bengaluru: The 1.8km stretch of Padarayanpura road widening is taken up at a cost of Rs 240 crore by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP). A meeting was held related to the widening of Padarayanpura road by the Housing Minister with the civic officials. Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna said that necessary steps will be taken to start road widening work on Padarayanpura main road in the city at a cost of around Rs 240 crore. Speaking to the media after the meeting held in Committee Room of Vidhana Soudha regarding the widening of Padarayanpura main road, Somanna said that in order to widen the Padarayanpura main road of a total length of 1.8 km from Sirsi Circle (Binny Mill Tank Bund Road) to Vijayanagar Pipe Line, a meeting was held with the corporation's engineers, urban planners and police. A detailed project report has been prepared for Padarayanpura road widening without affecting any religious places. In 2017, the local people were entrusted to give TDR regarding road widening. "But as there is a lot of confusion among the people about TDR, according to the instructions of the Supreme Court, the compensation amount will be given to the locals as per the current rate," he said.

Roads and infrastructure are essential and need to be developed where poor people live and to take civilization to a higher level. In this regard, if Padarayanpura road is widened, the local area will be developed a lot. He said that this will be of great benefit to the people around Chamarajpet, Vijayanagar and Govindarajanagar.

All the processes related to Padarayanpura road widening will be completed in a month and the work will be started. After that, appropriate compensation will be given to the owners of private properties in a phased manner, he said.

A total of 1,63,190 sq. feet of space is required to widen the 1.8 km long Padarayanpura main road to 24 meters from Sirsi Circle (Binny Mill Tank Bund Road) in Chamarajpet area to Vijayanagar Pipe Line. Of this, 1,13,875 sq.ft (about 140 properties) will come from private properties, for which compensation of Rs 140 crore is due. Rest of the land is owned by BBMP, KPTCL, BWSSB, Police Department and the widening of the road will cost about Rs 240 crore.

One railway over bridge, 1 Rajkaluve bridge and 2 culverts are coming up on the road. Both sides of the road will have 1.50 meter rain water canal and 2.50 meter footpath and the road will be comprehensively developed.

Local MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, Zonal Joint Commissioner Yogesh, Principal Engineer Prahlad, Zonal Chief Engineer Dodaiah, Corporation Engineers, Urban Planning Department officials, senior police officers and other concerned .