Grand Installation Ceremony of Nandi and Mahashula at Chikkaballapur on Makar Sankranti

Chikkaballapur: A spectacular event unfolded at Chikkaballapur on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, where the grand installation of Nandi and Mahashula took place in the presence of Sadhguru . Thousands of devotees witnessed the consecration of the 21 feet high Nandi and the towering 54 feet high Mahatrishul. The event also featured a captivating laser show highlighting the statue of Adiyogi.





Delete Edit





Devotees participating in the installation ceremony began by offering oil to Nandi before the public darshan of the newly enshrined Nandi and Trishula commenced. The local community embraced the day-long festivities, engaging in traditional celebrations, cultural performances, and a vibrant Sankranti fair. Adding to the cultural evening's charm was the first-time performance of Kamsale dance, a traditional art form from Karnataka, presented by the devotees of Madheshwar . Rooted in mythology, the Kamsale is a pair of brass musical instruments that captivate audiences with rhythmic tunes.

Symbolically placed outside Shiva temples, Nandi signifies the essence of endless waiting, a virtue considered noble in Indian culture. Addressing devotees Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said those who know how to sit and wait are natural meditators, as meditation is about listening to existence without having anything to say. Meditation is form of attempt to speak with god he added.

Explaining the significance of Mahashula, Sadhguru elaborated on the three fundamental elements of creation, sustenance, and rhythm, represented as Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar in Indian culture. While Brahma signifies birth and Vishnu stands for the maintenance of existence, Shiva represents destruction. Sadhguru emphasized that despite their apparent differences, these three are essentially the same, and Mahashula constantly reminds us of this profound truth.