Greater Bengaluru Authority elections within SC deadline: Shivakumar



Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the elections for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would be held within the deadline given by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters at the Palace Grounds, the DCM, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said, “We will conduct elections for the GBA as per Supreme Court order. We will give necessary directions to the State Election Commission in this regard.”

Asked about the Supreme Court deadline for GBA elections, he said, “The State Election Commission has submitted an affidavit before the Court and that issue is left to them.

The government will give all necessary directions. We need to conduct Zilla and Taluk panchayat elections also and we will whatever is necessary under the 73rd and 74th amendment of the Constitution.”

Asked about technical objections, he said, “Some people have submitted technical objections, we have formed a committee and it will look into it. We will go ahead and give the instructions to the Election Commission.

There is a talk that reservation for women is not adequate, we will direct them to look into it. We will not interfere in this.”

Queried if the government would seek more time from the Court, he said he would not ask for extra time. Asked how much of a challenge the local body elections were, he said, “What challenge? It is our duty to conduct elections. We are preparing new leaders by empowering party workers. We are confident that we will do well in all the five corporations.”

Replying to a question on friendly fight between BJP and JDS, he said, “Let them do whatever they want – fight separately or together. There would be a direct fight if they have the same arrangement they had for Parliamentary elections.”