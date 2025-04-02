Green Signal from Environment Ministry for Raichur Greenfield Airport

Bengaluru: The Union Ministry of Environment has approved for the construction of the Greenfield airport in Raichur, marking a significant milestone for the region. Expressing his delight, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology, N.S. Boseraju, stated that the long-cherished dream of an airport in Raichur, the gateway to Kalyana Karnataka, is now closer to reality.

In a press release, the minister emphasised the state government's commitment to establishing the Greenfield airport in Raichur to boost the region’s development. Following the formation of the new government, efforts to expedite the airport project had gained momentum.

"Our Congress government had made concerted efforts to set up a new Greenfield airport in Raichur. The proposal had also been included in the budget. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took special interest in this project and coordinated with the Union government to secure approvals. The state government had pledged full support for the construction of the airport. Subsequently, Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) submitted the necessary proposal, with Industries and Infrastructure Minister M.B. Patil and Raichur District In-charge Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil playing a key role in advancing the initiative," the statement read.

Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik and Ravi Boseraju had recently met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan and submitted a request regarding the project. Responding positively, the minister has now granted the necessary approvals and communicated the decision to the state government.

The establishment of the airport in Raichur is expected to significantly enhance connectivity for this important district in Kalyana Karnataka, fostering overall development.

Welcoming the swift approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, the state government has extended its gratitude to the Union government and the Civil Aviation Ministry for their support.