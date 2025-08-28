Gunjur in Eastern Bengaluru saw over 9000 units of housing supply post-pandemic

Bengaluru: Once a quiet suburb in the eastern fringes of Bengaluru, Gunjur has rapidly transformed into a high-growth real estate hotspot as new housing supply has surged post-pandemic. According to PropEquity, 9031 housing units were launched and 7635 units were sold in Gunjur between Q1 2022-Q2 2025.

Fuelled by its strategic location near major IT corridors like Whitefield and Brookfield; and backed by large-scale infrastructure development, this micro market is witnessing a renewed surge in demand from tech professionals.

The report highlights that housing sales in Gunjur have grown by 10% YoY in 2024 to 2828 units. In the first half of 2025, 1100 units have been sold.

Gunjur has seen an exponential increase in price over the past 5 years, rising from Rs 4800 per sq. ft. in 2020 to Rs 11,850 per sq. ft. in 2024, up 146% indicating strong demand.

Strategic Location at the Intersection of Growth Corridors

Gunjur’s rise is deeply tied to its connectivity to tech-driven employment hubs like Whitefield, Sarjapur Road, Bellandur, Brookefield, and Outer Ring Road (ORR). Its location offers a clear advantage to professionals working in Bengaluru’s booming IT/ITeS, BFSI, and start-up sectors—many of which have expanded rapidly into the outer suburbs in the last decade.

Umesh Gowda H.A, Chairman and Founder of Sanjeevini Group said, “Gunjur’s location is its biggest strength. From great connectivity to all parts of the city to the presence of social infrastructure like schools, colleges, hospitals and entertainment hubs, this micro market enjoys the advantage of not just nature-inspired living for its open and green spaces but also future growth potential.”

As office space leasing in Bengaluru reached 21.7 million sq. ft. in 2024, up 39% from the previous year, housing demand in adjacent micromarkets like Gunjur has intensified. This sharp growth has not only driven end-user demand, but also attracted long-term investors eyeing healthy returns from both capital appreciation and rental yields.

Infrastructure: The Catalyst for Growth

Gunjur’s meteoric rise is closely linked with ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects designed to enhance connectivity and quality of life. The 45mtr. CDP Road, Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), Gunjur Palya Road, and Varthur-Sarjapur Road have played a pivotal role in integrating Gunjur into Bengaluru’s main transit grid.

“The upcoming Bengaluru Business Corridor, a six-lane expressway (previously known as the Peripheral Ring Road), is expected to reduce travel time to the Kempegowda International Airport and provide seamless access to northern and western parts of the city and IT corridors,” Gowda added.

Gunjur is also 3 km away from the new suburban railway station and has been earmarked in the proposed metro expansion, further boosting its accessibility and appeal.

The PropEquity data further explains the growing preference for Gunjur. In the first half of 2025, 1522 units have been launched, which is 66% of the total units launched in the whole of 2024.

Between 2020 and 2024, Gunjur saw the launch of 8,558 units—an increase of 150% from the 2015–2019 period. During the same timeframe, 7,745 units were absorbed, reflecting a 103% jump in demand. The absorption rate suggests that homebuyers and investors are anticipating further growth.

“The ₹1–2 crore segment of 3BHK homes remains the dominant product category, reflecting demand from people seeking quality living with long-term appreciation potential,” Gowda said.

Sanjeevini Group has received the RERA approval for the launch of its residential luxury project in Gunjur.

“The 2.5X price growth over five years and the limitless upside ahead make Gunjur one of the smartest long-term investment markets in Bengaluru,” Gowda added.

Liveability Factor Adds to Investment Value

Beyond numbers, Gunjur offers a balanced lifestyle proposition. It is home to reputed institutions such as The International School Bangalore and Basil Woods International, top healthcare providers like Manipal Hospital, and leisure options including Nexus Whitefield Mall and premium hotels. Its naturally green surroundings with lakes and open spaces also enhance its appeal among families seeking quality living.

Bengaluru’s real estate market overall is on an unprecedented growth trajectory. The city recorded a 18% year-on-year increase in housing launch at 19,464 units in Q2 2025 with sales remained flat. Gunjur stands out as a key contributor to this momentum.