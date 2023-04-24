Hardik Patel roped in to stop Ramalinga Reddy’s winning spree 

Bengaluru: The State BJP has devised many strategies to win the assembly elections in Karnataka. For that, influential leaders of various states were called to the state and given charge of a constituency. The BJP has formed a strategy to defeat the influential Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy in BTM Constituency in the elections to be held on May 10.

Patidar community leader, BJP MLA from Gujarat Hardik Patel has been appointed as BJP in-charge for BTM layout constituency in Bangalore city. He has already started election work in the constituency and had an interaction at a special meeting of the Mandal Mahila Morcha organized at the election office of the constituency.

The BTM layout constituency is a Congress stronghold. Ramalinga Reddy, an influential Congress leader who has won from Jayanagar 4 times, has kept the seat in control by winning the last three elections. BJP has devised a strategy to defeat him this time. An outline has been created for it.

Congress party has given a ticket to Ramalinga Reddy in this election too, from BJP KR Sridhar Reddy is the candidate and JDS gives ticket to candidate Venkatesh. JD(S) does not seem to have influence in the constituency. In the 2008 election, the party's candidate lost the deposit by getting only 6031 votes. The competition is only between Congress and BJP.

In the 2008 elections, Ramalinga Reddy of Congress who came to BTM from Jayanagar won by securing 46,805 votes. In 2013, he won by securing 69,712 votes. During the tenure of Siddaramaiah as CM, he served as Minister of Transport and Home Affairs in the Cabinet. He won the 2018 election by getting 67,085 votes. Also in Jayanagar, daughter Soumya Reddy was given a ticket and won. BJP got 44,949 votes in 2008, 20,664 votes in 2013 and 46,607 votes in 2018 elections in BTM layout constituency. There was news that young leader Anil Shetty will be a candidate for this election. But the party has given a ticket to KR Sridhar Reddy. This time Ramalinga Reddy's winning streak has to be stopped by winning the constituency, plans BJP team.

Defeating Ramalinga Reddy who has won 7 times including 4 times in Jayanagar and 3 times in BTM layout is not an easy task. He is winning every election by a margin of at least 20,000 votes. Therefore BJP has given a ticket to the Reddy community leader saying that he should be defeated. Hence, out-of-state leaders have been given charge of this constituency elections.

Ramalinga Reddy influences not only the BTM layout but also the neighboring constituencies. He has got a ticket to his daughter in this election also in Jayanagar. Therefore, the BJP is calculating to capture the prestigious constituency of Bengaluru city by defeating him in this election.