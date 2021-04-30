Harnataka government hiding coronavirus deaths, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah alleged that the State government was hiding the actual Covid-19 deaths.

"We would not have been in this situation had the government taken necessary precautions and kept the infrastructure ready," he stated.

Siddaramaiah added the the Karnataka BJP leaders were of the opinion that the opposition was criticising them for the sake of it.

"Exposing the mismanagement is also the responsibility of the opposition. Is it not true that people are dying without beds, oxygen, ICU and medicines? Should we not question this?" the former CM asked.

Flaying minister Umesh Katti for telling a poor farmer to die if he didn't have food to eat, Siddaramaiah said that it was unfortunate that CM B.S. Yediyurappa did not drop him from the cabinet.

"Umesh Katti is unfit to continue as the cabinet minister. He had the audacity to tell a poor farmer to die if he did not have food to eat. This reflects anti-poor mindset of @BJP4India," he tweeted.

"People are at home without a job due to lockdown in the State. They are finding it difficult to afford even basic things. I urge the CM to distribute 10 kg of rice to each person along with other essential items," Siddaramaiah added.

A day after he wrote a letter to the PM alleging mismanagement, Siddaramaiah stated that there was a huge shortage of vaccines in the country and it was the job of the Centre to provide it to the States based on their requirement.

"I appeal to people who are over the age of 18 to get vaccinated to stay away from coronavirus infection. This can prevent the spread of disease," he said.

Highlighting the shortage of ICU beds in the State he said, "There is a severe shortage of ICU beds in the State. The same is true in Bangalore. The Victoria Hospital has 750 beds. But only 65 have ICU facilities. I demand the government to provide the ICU with at least 250 beds.

In addition, a large number of doctors and para-medical staff should be appointed. The hospital has to recruit 100 staff immediately," the senior Congress leader said.