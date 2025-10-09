Hasanamba darshan festival to begin from today

Hassan: The much-awaited Hasanamba Darshan Festival, where devotees get to have a glimpse of the presiding deity only once a year, is set to begin today. The Hasanambe Utsav will be held from October 9 to 23, with public darshan available from October 10 to 22. The district administration has already made necessary preparations, and some changes have been introduced this year regarding the deity’s darshan.

Speaking at a press briefing, Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latakumari stated that all arrangements have been made to ensure smooth darshan for devotees. Separate queues have been organized: one for general darshan, two for ticketed visitors, and a dedicated line for protocol-based darshan. VIPs will have the opportunity for darshan only between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Only four people accompanying dignitaries will be allowed for protocol darshan, and prior information about their visit must be submitted. The protocol counter will be closed after the scheduled time. VIPs are required to park their vehicles at the IB and proceed to the temple in district administration vehicles, she added.

Holders of gold cards will have a time-limited window for darshan, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Remaining hours will be reserved for general devotees. Facilities including drinking water and curd have been arranged, with support from the health department, fire services, and police. For devotees’ convenience, online booking and a WhatsApp chatbot have been introduced, while AI technology will provide additional information about the darshan.

As part of the festival, exhibitions, a dog show, culinary competitions, heli-tourism, and fruit and flower displays will be organized. District Commissioner Latakumari also mentioned that twelve tour packages have been introduced for visitors.

This year, the district administration has requested that devotees attending the Hasanambe darshan follow a dress code, urging them to wear traditional attire while visiting the temple.