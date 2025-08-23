  • Menu
HC orders India Post to restore services to Vihaan Direct Selling

x

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Department of Posts to immediately resume services to Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Private Ltd,...

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Department of Posts to immediately resume services to Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Private Ltd, the Indian sub-franchisee of QNET, ending an 18-month suspension that had disrupted product deliveries to customers across the country.

The suspension, imposed in February 2024, was linked to a 2019 advisory from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs citing ongoing criminal cases against Vihaan. However, in its final order, the High Court said that unresolved investigations cannot be treated as proof of illegality.

“There is neither a concluded enquiry nor a conclusive finding by any court that declares the activities of Vihaan as prohibited.

Pending proceedings cannot be presumptively construed as proof of illegality,” the bench observed.

