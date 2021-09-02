HD Kumaraswamy flays Arun Singh for calling JDS a sinking ship

Mysuru: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy took strong exception to the statement made by BJP Karnataka State in-charge Arun Singh on Wednesday that Janata Dal (Secular) was a sinking ship.



Hitting back at the BJP leader, Kumaraswamy alleged that Arun Singh came to Karnataka to collect money as their party is in power.

He further said that Singh had no knowledge of the State and politics. He said, "We did not go to the doorstep of BJP. BJP leaders themselves came to JDS legislator Sa Ra Mahesh's house seeking support to their party candidate in Mysuru mayoral election. The State BJP leaders should tell Singh not to speak lightly of JDS." Kumaraswamy went on to say that BJP leaders had no spine to get Union government's approval for the proposed Mekedatu and other projects. Describing BJP as a malfunctioning engine of a train, the former CM said the compartments were in a rickety state. "What can people expect from such a weak government? he questioned.

He said JDS candidates' first list for t 2023 assembly elections will be announced on September 28. "Mission 123 is my only aim. JDS has already finalised more than 100 candidates. A workshop will be organised at Bidadi to train candidates," he added.

He ridiculed party legislator G T Deve Gowda's claim that he left the party in 2008 and joined BJP.