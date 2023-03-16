HD Revanna lashes out at Arsikere MLA for praising Congress

Former minister H D Revanna lashed out at Arsikere MLA Shiva Linge gowda for his statment that the contribution of Congress is more for development of Arsikere.Revanna was addressing the JDS PancharatnaRath yatra held on Tuesday at Arsikere.





He said that "Shivalinge Gowda says that he will expose JDS party but we will expose you .You are praising Congress party while in JDS as MLA. If you really have respect you should have quit JDS and praisedCongress , and people would teach you this time. He expressed outrage in the open meeting. "My wife goes to the farm in an old car. You who say that she has worked and fed me, we will tell you when the time comes, what illegal things you have done in the name of your wife. He said the people of Arsikere elected you since last 15 years just because you are with JDS. But you ditched voters by joining Congress. He said when BJP alleged him as Ragithief , the MLA went to Dharmasthala and sworn before God. Now you should swear in Dharmasthala that you did not get any works done through JDS' he said .





Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy saidthat you paid money to people to come behind you. But they would leave you and not the party. At that time neither BJP leaders nor Congress leaders came to help your protest. It was Kumaraswamy who responded to your struggle. Concrete road to Araseikere, power station, and milk chilling unit was sanctioned by me. It is this Kumaraswamy who released crores of rupees for coconut trees when you fought for compensation. The contribution of JDS is enough, you will forget it and raise voice against JDS wait and see people would expose you , he warned.



