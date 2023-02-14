HDK hints at another candidate for Arsikere, snubbing sitting MLA

Hassan: The JDS legislative party leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday hinted that sitting JDS Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge gowda will not be given ticket from JDS.

Addressing party workers meeting in which MLA Shivalinge Gowda was absent, Kumara Swamy said that three year back the legislator who brought out booklet about contribution of JDS government to Arsikere , now facing difficulty in using Deve Gowdas name and JDS name as he claiming people would not come for meeting. He alleged that being party legislator he prevented workers from attending meeting by distributing money and the MLA trying to finish the party in Arsikere.

He said for the three years the legislator was trying to join congress, even congress leaders said he would join party. Though Kumaraswamy did not announce party candidate for Arsikere assembly constituency, he hinted that a Kuruba community leader would be fielded in the constituency, as Kodi mutt pontiff had said a Kuruba Community leader would become MLA from Arsikere. He said party Kuruba leader Ashok Banavara would be lucky hinting he may be candidate.

JDS state unit president C M Ibrahim alleged that MLA Shivalinge Gowda gave poison to supremo H D Deve Gowda who is like father, the curse would affect him. H D Revanna said that he would tell what work the party did in Arsikere and to MLA Shivalinge Gowda in future days.

All the JDS leaders who spoke in meeting condemned the attitude of MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda, waged war against him, alleged he have no courtesy to meet party supremo H D Deve Gowda when he was ill.

Kumaraswamy did not speak about party candidate from Hassan constituency, however it is said that key aspirant Bhavani Revanna, her sons Prajwal Revanna and Suraj Revanna spoke with Kumaraswamy at Holenarasipura meeting.

''It is difficult to continue in JDS , I would decide next course of action after calling meeting of people and my supporters soon'' Arsikere JDS MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda told. He party did not invite him for today workers convention. He visited H D Deve Gowda twice and alleged that JDS leaders brought workers to Sunday's meeting by distributing money.

According to sources the JDS MLA is all set to join congress soon. Last week an audio clip went viral in social media in which a voice similar to MLA Shivalinge Gowda was heard saying he would win by over margin of 50 thousand votes in Arsikere if contested by congress ticket.