Head teacher thrashed for sending obscene message to teacher

Raichur: Inan incident which occured in Raichur a head teacher was forced to apologize after sending obscene messages to a fellow teacher working at the same school. The situation escalated when locals, after being informed of the matter, confronted the head teacher and demanded an apology. The incident occurred at Adarsh School, located on the outskirts of Raichur. The male teacher is serving as the head teacher. Initially, the two had exchanged phone numbers for professional reasons. Over time, the head teacher began to send messages unrelated to work, including greetings like “good morning” and “good night,” which the fellow teacher initially responded to.



However, the head teacher’s messages took an inappropriate turn as he began sending disturbing and obscene messages. When the fellow teacher received these unsolicited messages, she was angered and warned the head teacher to stop sending such content. Despite her warning, the head teacher persisted in sending inappropriate messages, leading the distressed teacher to share her ordeal with local residents.

The locals, upon learning of the head teacher’s behaviour, confronted him at the school. They showed him the obscene messages and reprimanded him, with the situation escalating to physical assault. The head teacher’s shirt was reportedly torn in the altercation, and he was pressured to apologize to his colleague. In a bid to make amends, the head teacher fell at the teacher’s feet and expressed his regret for his actions. The incident, which took place in the jurisdiction of the Raichur Rural Police Station,, After being confronted by the teacher’s relatives and locals, Ali admitted his wrongdoing and wrote a confession letter. This incident has sparked outrage in the community , no case was filed.