Heart patient unfit for surgery successfully undergoes kidney stone removal

Bengaluru: A young lady who had heart disease from birth approached United Hospital in Jayanagar, Bangalore with severe pain in the abdomen. This was diagnosed to be due to kidney stones that required removal. The problem was her heart disease which stood in the way of her receiving any type of anesthesia. Neither general nor regional anesthesia was possible.

Lead Consultant Urologist and Director Clinical Excellence at United hospital, Dr Rajeev Bashetty considered ESWL –a non invasive process for removing kidney stones. The next hurdle faced was that the stone was too big more than 2.5 cm, and she needed to have a stent placed in the ureter.

Cardiologists opined that her heart condition made any anaesthesia a risky process. Dr Sagar Srinivas, Lead Consultant Anesthesiologist then evaluated the problem faced by the patient who needed relief from the pain, infection and probable damage to urinary tract caused by this large stone .He agreed to manage this high risk case using only IV sedation with careful monitoring of her cardiac status.

The Lead Consultant Urologist and Director Clinical Excellence, Dr Rajeev Bashetty then performed the procedure of DJ stenting and ESWL. The entire burden of stone fragments was cleared by RIRS; with the patient having stable cardiac status throughout the process

Executive Director of United Hospital, Jayanagar, Dr Shantkumar Muruda said that that in this case there was no margin for any error.Hospital was ready with back up for any complication. Each step necessitated critical attention. The patient is now recovering well. Adding to it, Dr Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director stated that United Hospital has a well equipped ICU and dedicated, trained staff to successfully handle such complicated cases.