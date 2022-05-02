Heavy rain hits Mysuru; car damaged as tree gets uprooted

Mysuru: A century-old tree near Lakshmi theatre on busy Chamaraja Double Road in the city got uprooted on Saturday night due to heavy rain and gale, causing damage to a car.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm. A cab which was parked in front of Lakshmi theatre was heavily damaged. Fortunately, the driver from Yelwal had gone out for dinner when the tree came crashing down on the car.

Acting swiftly, the police barricaded the road from either side from Basaveshwar circle junction near Mysuru City Corporation to Shantala theatre junction as a precaution. Lumberjacks were pressed into service to clear the road of fallen tree on the busy road at the earliest.

Such incidents of trees falling have become common in the city during rain and wind as they have become old at several places. In Kuvempunagara and Ashokapura two trees have fallen.