Heli tourism in Mysuru opposed

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation's (KSTDC) decision to launch a heli tourism project in Mysuru has not gone downs well with the locals.

Pro-Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj staged a protest in front of the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in the city on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, Vatal Nagaraj warned, "If the State government goes ahead with heli tourism in Mysuru, thousands of trees would be chopped leaving a cascading effect on the environment. This project will also affect the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Karanji lake and Chamundi Hill. So, we urge the State government to stop this project. We do not need this type of project in our city. If the government goes ahead with the project we will stage a mass protest."