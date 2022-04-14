Heritage walk in Mysuru on April 18

  • Menu
On the occasion of the World Heritage Day on April 18, department of archaeology, heritage and museums has organised a ‘Heritage Walk’ in the city.

The walk involving the students and research scholars of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysuru, will start from Town Hall at 7 am.

Beginning from Town Hall, the participants will be introduced to heritage structures and buildings like Doddagadiyara (Silver Jubilee Clock Tower), Free Masons Club, Chamaraja Wadiyar Ten statue, Mysuru Palace, Mysuru City Corporation, CADA building (formerly Palace offices), Gun House and the department of archaeology, heritage and museums office at Dasara Exhibition grounds.

