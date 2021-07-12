High alert at Kerala; Karnataka check posts after Zika outbreak

Mysuru : The inter-state check-posts in Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar were put on high alert following Zika virus outbreak in Kerala.

The health department deployed more number of health workers in Bavali check post in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district, Moolehole check post in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanaghara district and Kutta and Makutta check posts in Ponnampet taluk , Sampaje and Karike check posts in Madikeri taluk in Kodagu districts.

The health staff deployed in check posts checking each and every person of RTPCR report and fever symptoms. Entry was given to those who were vaccinated twice or with RTPCR negative report obtained within 72 hours.

When contacted Chamarajanagar DHO Dr M C Ravi said that all steps were taken to prevent Zika virus infection. All the primary health centres, ASHA workers were instructed to conduct surveillance of fever symptoms by visiting door to door.

He said so far no Zika case reported in district. Kodagu DHO Dr Mohan told that only goods vehicles passing through check posts now and it is being thoroughly checked by staff.

'From Monday onwards KSRTC would resume interstate bus service, we put health workers on high alert' he added. He said ASHA workers were instructed to check for Zika symptoms from those who visited Kerala recently. He said samples will be sent to National Institute of Virology for checks.

He said workers have been asked to step up the vigil. The state health department has also instructed officials to intensify vector control measures in the state.

The union government sent a medical expert team to Kerala already after the outbreak. The Aedes aegypti variety of the mosquito, which is a vector of Dengue, Chikungunya is prevalent in State leading to the need for increased surveillance in the rural areas.