High rain alert in four districts from April 18 to 26

Bengaluru :The sunburn has started. However, due to the change in weather since last week, cold wind is blowing and raindrops are falling in some districts. Some districts also witnessed heavy rainfall.

Especially the southern inland districts of Karnataka such as Mandya, Mysore, Hassan, Chamaraja Nagar, Ramanagara, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore City have experienced rain. The Karnataka Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), which has issued an announcement on April 10, has revealed the possibility of heavy rainfall in five districts of the state from April 18 to 26.

In the announcement issued by KSNDMC, the map of Karnataka based on rain forecast has been released. Areas with heavy rainfall are marked with light green colour and areas with moderate rainfall are marked with dark green colour. Areas of light rainfall are marked in dark blue and areas of drizzle are also marked in light blue.

According to KSNDMC announcement, there will be widespread rain in Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Mandya districts. From April 18 to 26, 30 to 35 mm is likely to rain at some places up to 20 to 25 mm. Heavy rain will occur in Chikkamagaluru Taluk, Tarikere, Narasimharajapur, Mudigere of Chikkamagaluru district. Further, it is mentioned that there will be heavy rain in Hassan taluk, Alur, Belur-Halebidu, Hole Narasipur, Arakalagudu taluks of Hassan district.

However, the districts belonging to Hassan district near the Mysore border may receive less rainfall. However, it has been said that there will be considerable rainfall there as well.