High-tech touch to main roads of Nelamangala city at a cost of `22 crore

Bengaluru: Nelamangala Constituency MLA N Srinivas announced that the road development work from Arishinakunte in the city to Kunigal Bypass and from the city bus stand to Nelamangala border of Sondekoppa Marg will be launched soon with a grant of more than 22 crore rupees.

From Raghavendra Vaibhav hotel near Arishinakunte to Binnamangala, he checked with the Public Works Department officials about various works including road expansion, drainage system, installation of electric lights.

From the main road entering Nelamangala city from National Highway 4 near Arishinakunte to Kunigal Bypass and Basavanahalli Cross on both sides, electric lights, drainage system, parking, painting of road dividers, high mast lights on 4 sides will be done on footpaths on both sides. Officials of the Public Works Department informed the legislators about the road works that four-lane road up to Nelamangala border of Sondekoppa Marg, installation of design tiles on footpaths and electric lights along the side of the road and other works will be done with a grant of more than Rs 13 crores.

Nelamangala MLA N Srinivas said that the city of Nelamangala, which is near the Bengaluru, is growing rapidly, along with the development of the main road, work is being done to develop the road as per the wishes of the people. In order to give a high-tech touch to the roads, the CM has provided a special grant and the work will be started soon, he said, while inspecting the places, the suggestions of the local leaders and the people of the city have been taken.

During the inspection of MLAs, Public Works Department officials, Municipal Commissioner Manukumar, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Poornima, NPA President Narayana Gowda, Member Vasu, Former President Hemanth Kumar, Block Congress President T Nagaraju, Congress leaders MK Nagaraju, Municipal Council members Pradeep, Narasimha Murthy, Leaders K Krishnappa, Binnamangala, Venkatesh and others.