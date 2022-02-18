Hijabs Are Prohibited In State-Run Minority Institutes In Karnataka

The Karnataka government released a new directive prohibiting hijabs in state-run minority institutions' classrooms on Thursday.



According to Major P Manivannan, secretary, minority welfare, haj and wakf department, the high court's interim ruling also pertains to residential schools managed by the state minority welfare department and Maulana Azad Model Schools.

Following the reopening of colleges on Wednesday, protests and demonstrations in PU and degree colleges regarding the matter of wearing hijab inside classes resumed for the second day on Thursday. They had been closed for for almost a week since violent protests over the hijab row.

The state government attempted to downplay the incident by saying that the demonstrations were restricted to a few schools and colleges and that only a few hundred students were participating. BC Nagesh, the state's basic and secondary education minister said that the demonstrations are limited to 11 colleges and 362 students. He added that the government has already restored normalcy in at least six of them.

However, the situation was completely different, as hundreds of students declined to attend classrooms without their hijabs on Thursday as well. In addition, Muslim pupils' attendance was low across the board, as parents preferred to wait for the final HC order.

According to Nagesh, department officials were attempting to reach out to students in an attempt to persuade them to end their protests. Initially, roughly 566 students in PU institutions refused to attend lessons, according to him. He stated that they are certain that the protests will be put to a stop in the next two to three days.

The debate over the hijab is extending to new places. Parents and students staged a protest in front of Sarala Devi College in Ballari after pupils wearing hijabs and burqas were not permitted inside due to an interim order issued by the high court. They were convinced to disperse by the police and lawyers.

An agitation caused tension at the Vijay Institute of ParaMedical Sciences in Belagavi. Six persons were arrested in front of the campus for yelling "Allahu-Akbar." According to the police, the demonstration was attended by a large number of persons who were not affiliated with the college. Students of Chitradurga Women's PU College organised a protest.