Just In
Himachal Pradesh CM rescinds Electricity Subsidy, Karnataka will soon follow suit -BY Vijayendra
Bengaluru: BJP leader BY Vijayendra criticised the Congress-led Himachal government, stating that the withdrawal of subsidies demonstrates the failure of populist schemes. He accused the government of overpromising during elections and being unable to deliver due to fiscal imbalances.
Drawing parallels with Karnataka, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is also facing challenges in implementing its "five guarantees" and is experiencing losses in the energy sector. He highlighted that the recent hike in electricity tariffs for commercial and industrial sectors indirectly burdens the public.
He further claimed that the Karnataka government’s flagship schemes like Griha Jyoti and Griha Lakshmi are being funded at the expense of taxpayers, with little benefit to key groups such as farmers, youth, and labourers.
“The Congress government in Karnataka is offering zero development and creating fiscal instability, forcing taxpayers to bear the brunt,” Vijayendra added.