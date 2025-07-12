Live
Holiday turns into horror: Bengaluru man flies back from US with crushed leg
Bengaluru: What began as a vacation turned into a nightmare for 43-year-old Dhiren, a Bengaluru-based professional, who suffered a major fall during his holiday in the United States, leaving his leg severely broken and ankle dislocated, hanging without support. With mounting pain and limited options abroad, Dhiren made a critical decision to return home to India for treatment.
At Maiya Multi-Speciality Hospital, his case was taken up by renowned Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon Dr. Akshay Dhanda, who performed a highly complex IMI (Intramedullary Implantation) procedure. In a stunning turnaround, Dhiren began walking again within two weeks. It was one of the most severe trauma cases we’ve handled the bones were shattered, and the ankle was unstable. But timely intervention and surgical precision made the recovery possible, said Dr. Akshay Dhanda, who led the procedure.
I was in pain, worried, and far from home when the accident happened. I knew I needed to come back to India for care I could trust.
Maiya Hospital gave me that and more. Dr. Dhanda, Dr. Mahesh, and the entire staff treated me like family. The recovery Ive seen in two weeks is nothing short of a miracle’, shared Dhiren, visibly emotional and grateful.
Dr. Mahesh, Director of Medical Services at Maiya Hospital, added: “We take pride in being a centre of excellence for trauma care. Dhirens recovery is proof that expert treatment, compassion, and teamwork can bring life back on track even after the most critical injuries.