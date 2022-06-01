Hospital In Bengaluru Found Overcharging The Patient

A Bengaluru family claims that a private hospital in KG Halli not only overcharged a patient with a charge of Rs 2.07 lakh, however also imprisoned their son for more than 24 hours for failing to pay the cost.



need oxygen. His family struggled to get Rs 70,000 worth of drugs during his eight days of treatment, and they spent Rs 40,000 in charges. However, Asghar was taken aback when he saw a bill for Rs 2,07,050. The hospital refused the family's request for a reduction in payments. A police report was filed with the KG Halli police station. Asghar Sharief, a 55-year-old auto driver stated that he had terrible wheezing attacks and his son admitted him to hospital on May 18, where they said he

He stated that the police arrested his son and told him they would take his statement and send him home. But it's been over 24 hours and his son is still missing. On Monday, Asghar was discharged and told that hid son will be released once he paid his fees.

Dr Akhil Raj, a neurosurgeon from Vellore who knew the family, looked through the account and was surprised to find multiple discrepancies and obvious overcharging.

Dr Akhil mentioned that the cost of oxygen was Rs 250 per hour. The hospital charged the patient Rs 32,000 for only oxygen for 121 hours every day. He added that on May 25, he was billed Rs 10,000 for a BPAP machine that usually costs Rs 2,500 for 24 hours. Multiple times in a single day, doctor's visiting fees were added.

He sought justice for the family by sending emails to the health department, the Karnataka health minister, and other health officials.