Hospitals directed to display treatment rates as per KPME act

Mysuru: Deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra has instructed all hospitals in the district to display a list of treatment rates, in accordance with the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act. This directive aims to ensure that patients are charged only the prescribed rates for medical treatments.

Chairing the district coordination committee meeting of the health department held in his office, on Thursday Rajendra addressed concerns regarding the high fees charged by private hospitals. He emphasized that many individuals receive medical treatment without prior knowledge of the costs involved, leading to financial hardships.

He also discussed complaints of medical negligence under the KPME Act, and he mentioned that these cases would be recommended to the Karnataka Medical Council upon the request of the complainants. To make healthcare more accessible, he suggested that consultation forms be simplified and presented in a language easily understood by patients and recipients. He said it aims to promote transparency and affordability in healthcare services throughout the district, ensuring that patients receive medical treatment without incurring exorbitant costs.

Furthermore, the meeting covered the timely disposal of applications received through the KPME online portal for the registration of private hospitals, emphasizing the need for swift processing. In light of a declining sex ratio among children in the district, DC urged the district health department to inspect scanning centers for the possibility of illegal fetal gender detection. He stressed the importance of taking proactive measures to improve the sex ratio among children.

The meeting also highlighted the Indra Dhanush 5.0 initiative, which provides treatment to 100% of children aged 0-5 years. It was emphasized that efforts should be made to reduce maternal and child mortality rates. Key attendees at the meeting included ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri, district health and family welfare officer Dr. Kumaraswamy, district RCH officer Jayant, and other officials.