Hotels booked to full as tourists throng Mysuru to witness Dasara festivities 

Mysuru: Though the State government has decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple manner for the second consecutive year in view of prevailing Covit-19 situation, tourists from many parts of State are thronging culture city to witness the festivities. There has been a heavy rush for booking of hotel rooms and lodges.

Last year, there was no festive spirit as hotels witnessed poor business and tourist spots remained largely deserted as people kept away out of fear of contracting the virus. This time the situation seems to have changed as tourism activity is bustling across the district. The Chamundeshwari Electric Supply Company (CESC) has also responded positively by extending illumination of various important places in Mysuru including Chamundeshwari Hills for an extra hour since October 7.

Normally, decorative lights are switch on from 7 pm to 9.30 pm. CESC Managing Director Jayavibhava Swamy said that to avoid crowding as people from nearby villages are thronging the city to witness illuminated landmarks, the CESC has extended lighting till 10.30 pm daily. The lighting extended till 11 o clock on Ayudha pooja and Vijayadashami day.

He said CESC is spending Rs 5 lakh additionally for extending lighting for one extra hour. The authorities have decorated 102 km roads and 41 circles in the city with lights to mark Dasara.