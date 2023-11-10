Hubballi-Dharwad city corporation takes initiative to tackle dust pollution

Hubballi : Despite being the second largest municipal corporation in the state, Hubballi-Dharwad faces the critical issue of poor air quality due to increased levels of dust particles. The citizens have been adversely affected by the prevalent dust problem in the city. In response to this, the city corporation has taken a proactive step to address the issue by allocating approximately three crore rupees for the purchase of two dust control machines.

The dust problem in Hubballi-Dharwad has been exacerbated in recent times, leading to various allergies among the residents. The air quality index has ranged from 2.5 to 10 mm during certain periods, causing adverse health effects, especially on respiratory health. To combat this issue, the city corporation has secured a 20 crore rupees grant from the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) for dust control measures.

The corporation has initiated the procurement process, inviting tenders for the purchase of two machines dedicated to controlling and removing dust particles. The final day for tender submissions is approaching, with 21 November. The corporation plans to buy two machines at a cost of rs 1.48 crores soon . The selected contractor will be responsible for the three-year operation and maintenance of the machines, with an estimated cost of 88 lakhs for maintainence.



These machines will play a crucial role in mitigating the dust problem in Hubballi-Dharwad, with an operational timeline set to commence in the first week of December. The city, with its extensive road network of 2,739 kilometers, of which 2,300 kilometers are concrete roads, will benefit significantly from these dust control measures. The machines will operate nightly from 12 AM to 6 AM, targeting roads with a width exceeding nine meters.



While the initiative is commendable, city officials emphasize the importance of responsible use of these resources to achieve effective dust control in the region. The machines are expected to make a substantial impact on improving air quality and reducing health hazards associated with dust pollution.

