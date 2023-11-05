Hubballi: South Western Railway records impressive revenue growth

Hubballi : The South Western Railway Department has celebrated a commendable increase in revenue, with a notable 10 per cent growth rate recorded from April to October 2023. During this period, the total revenue, amounting to Rs 4288.27 crore, demonstrates a 10.44 per cent surge, surpassing the Rs 3882.93 crore generated during the corresponding period in the previous year.

The primary passenger revenue of the South Western Railway has witnessed substantial growth, amounting to Rs 1801.68 crore during April to October 2023, compared to Rs 1563.97 crore in the same timeframe last year, reflecting an impressive increase of 15.20 per cent

Furthermore, the South Western Railway proudly conveyed 27.49 metric tonnes of goods during April to October 2023, marking a remarkable 15.20 per cent rise compared to the previous year. In terms of basic merchandise revenue, this sector reported a notable increase of 11.66 per cent, securing Rs 2741.40 crore during this period compared to Rs 2455.14 crore during the same period last year.

These remarkable accomplishments can be attributed to the unwavering commitment of the business development units of the divisions, timely supply of wagons through an efficient asset management system, and the dedicated efforts of the operation and maintenance staff.

Additionally, the dual-tracking and electrification of South Western Railway lines have led to reduced transit times for freight trains, ultimately enhancing the mobility and reliability of railway services. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway, extended his heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to all officers and staff members who played a significant role in achieving this outstanding feat.