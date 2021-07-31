Hubli to Bengaluru, Kannur, Goa, Mumbai, Chennai flights from Sunday

Hubli: Indigo Airlines will start daily flights to Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa, Cochin, Mumbai and Kannur from Hubballi (Hubli) in North Karnataka from Sunday. A statement released by Hubli Airport authorities on Friday, said: "flight (6E 7986) will depart from Chennai at 6.05 am and reach Hubballi at 8:10 am. The same flight will take off for (6E 7964) Cochin at 08:35 am and reach Kerala city at 10:20 am. The return flight (6E 7965) will take off at Cochin at 10:50 am and reach Hubballi at 12:40 pm. The flight will further take off to Mumbai at 1:00 pm and reach its destination at 2:45 pm. Flight (6E 7292) from Mumbai will

depart at 3:15 pm and reach Hubballi at 4:40 pm and the same flight (6E 7981) will start for Kannur at 5:20 pm and reach its destination at 6:40 pm." The return flight (6E 7979) will take off at Kannur at 7:00 pm and reach Hubli by 8:20 pm. The same flight will take off to Bengaluru at 8:35 am and reach its destination at 9:55 pm. "The flight (6E 7233) will take off for Bengaluru at 11:40 am and reach the capital at 1:00 pm. Flight (6E 7162) from Bengaluru to Chennai via Hubli will commence its journey from Bengaluru at 3:30 pm and reach here at 5:00 pm and the journey towards Chennai will start at 5:20 and reach its final destination at 7:10 pm. Flight (6E 7227) will depart from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru at 7:15 am and reach here at 8:40 am. The same flight will then take off to Gao (6E 7995) at 9:00 am and reach Goa at 9:50 am. Flight (6E 7996) will start its return journey at 10:20 am and reach

Hubballi at 11:10 am," the statement further added. The Hubli airport, which was the third busiest airport in the

state in 2018 and 2019, witnessed a drastic fall in the number of passengers in 2020. According to statistics released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Hubballi is pushed to the last place among domestic airports in the State.