Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh asks Hindus to hold sword to protect their religion

Belagavi: BJP MLA from Hyderabad Thakur Raja Singh said 'when Hindu religion is in danger, no politicians or government will come forward to protect it. Only when the Hindu activists hold the sword, our religion can be safe'.

Speaking at the Hindu Sammelan held at Ganesh Bagh of the Belagavi taluk, Raja Singh said, "We should work unitedly for religion and nation. At the Centre Modi government is ruling and in Karnataka BJP government is in power. But no one comes for help when we face hardship."

"The anti-conversion bill brought by Karnataka government is a good development. All the madrasas in Karnataka should be banned. MLAs of UP and intelligence officers have given reports that extremists are produced in madrasas," he alleged.

"Why only Hindus should follow 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' policy? In Uttar Pradesh all facilities are reduced if a couple has more than two children. This should be implemented in all states."

He added, "Asaduddin Owaisi of AIIM is asking what would be the fate of Hindus if Modi and UP CM Yogi are not there. He should think whether he will be alive."